High school football schedule: Top 15 games of Week 3

Take a deep breath. Week Two is over.

The No. 2 team in the country, North Shore (Houston, Texas), lost by three to perennial Texas power Katy. The matchup between then-No. 9 Marietta (Georgia) and St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) ended in back-to-back touchdown drives led by four-star quarterbacks.

St. Louis (Honolulu) crushed Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) in a battle of Western powerhouses.

Now let’s do it all again.

Mark your calendars for the top 15 games in Week Three of the high school football season.

MATCHUP

Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill, Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Dallas, Texas)

When: 9/5, 8 p.m. ET

Analysis: Trinity Christian has won back-to-back championships and only lost one game during those two years. The Tigers face Parish Episcopal, a team looking to continue its forward momentum after reaching the semifinals last year. This game will be broadcast on ESPN2, and there’s a big reason to tune in: Four-star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is the son of Deion Sanders, is going against Preston Stone, ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country.