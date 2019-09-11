High school football schedule: Top games of Week 4

USA Today Sports

Photo: Helen Comer/DNJ

Football

By September 10, 2019

This week, six teams ranked in the top 15 face off against each other.

From Florida to Philadelphia, Maryland to California, and Washington D.C. to Texas, these teams are must-see football and each one could play into the National Champion debate. At the end of the season, we might be looking back to Week 4 for guidance.

MORENational rankings | Regional rankings

Take a look at the top 15 games this week.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) defensive lineman Carter Hooper vs. Venice (Florida) Friday August 23. (Photo: IMG Academy Football)

MATCHUP

No. 7 IMG Academy at No. 11 St Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

When: 9/13, 7 p.m. ET

Analysis: For the third week in a row, St. Joseph’s Prep matches up against a top-10 team in the country. The Hawks fell to then-No. 9 Marietta (Georgia) two weeks ago but took down then-No. 4 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) on Friday.

IMG, now No. 7 in the country, beat regionally-ranked Northwestern (Miami, Florida) last week. St. Joe’s will try to finish up this three-week gauntlet above .500 — but IMG is just getting started on their own difficult schedule.

