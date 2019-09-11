High school football schedule: Top games of Week 4

This week, six teams ranked in the top 15 face off against each other.

From Florida to Philadelphia, Maryland to California, and Washington D.C. to Texas, these teams are must-see football and each one could play into the National Champion debate. At the end of the season, we might be looking back to Week 4 for guidance.

Take a look at the top 15 games this week.

MATCHUP

No. 7 IMG Academy at No. 11 St Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

When: 9/13, 7 p.m. ET

Analysis: For the third week in a row, St. Joseph’s Prep matches up against a top-10 team in the country. The Hawks fell to then-No. 9 Marietta (Georgia) two weeks ago but took down then-No. 4 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) on Friday.

IMG, now No. 7 in the country, beat regionally-ranked Northwestern (Miami, Florida) last week. St. Joe’s will try to finish up this three-week gauntlet above .500 — but IMG is just getting started on their own difficult schedule.