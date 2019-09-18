High school football schedule: Top games of Week 5

There’s a new No. 1 team in the country.

While Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) asserted itself as the best team in the nation with its win over then-No. 4 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) on Saturday, other teams are vying for position.

Which Super 25 teams should be ranked higher? Which teams outside the national rankings deserve a spot as one of the best?

Take a look at some of the top games this week.

MATCHUP

Central (Phenix City, Ala.) vs. Opelika (Ala.)

When: 9/20, 8 p.m. ET

Analysis: Since Central Phenix’s last-minute loss to open the season, the Red Devils have yet to lose. Senior linebacker Jadon Richardson has a whopping 12.3 tackles per game and three-star running back Joseph McKay averages about 85 rushing yards per game — though he’s yet to score a rushing touchdown. Opelika running back Eric Watts meanwhile, is coming off a 237-yard game with two touchdowns. Can one of those RBs be the difference-maker?