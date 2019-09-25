High school football schedule: Top games of Week 6

After Mater Dei ascended to the No. 1 spot in the Super 25, the Monarchs had their bye week.

Now, they return to a challenge — crossing the country to face off against St. John’s (Washington, D.C.).

That’s just one of the best games that will take place this week. Take a look at the schedule to see the top 15 high school games, which could affect the regional and national rankings.

MATCHUP

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) at St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)

When: 9/27, 8:30 p.m. ET

Analysis: One game won’t fix an overall disappointing season for St. John’s … but beating the No. 1 team in the country would at least get rid of a bad taste after losing to three straight Super 25 teams, two of which are now in the top five. If St. John’s, which was ranked as high as No. 4 this season, can manage to take down Mater Dei, it would throw the entire national rankings leaderboard into a loop after the Cadets were bested by No. 4 Duncanville (Texas) and No. 5 IMG (Bradenton, Florida). But can they stop quarterback Bryce Young?