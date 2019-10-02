High school football schedule: Top games of Week 7

Rivalry matchups across the country, including Texas, Florida and Ohio lead this week’s batch of top high school football games.

Take a look at the schedule to see the top 15 high school games, which could affect the regional and national rankings.

MATCHUP

No. 7 Katy (Texas) vs. Tompkins (Katy, Texas)

When: 10/3, 7 p.m. ET

Analysis: Tompkins is still trying to catch up to its neighbor in this crosstown rivalry, but both teams come into this game undefeated. Yet there’s a large disparity in national perception between the two schools. Katy is ranked in the top 10 of the Super 25 while Tompkins, frankly, isn’t in the discussion. Can they show the country they need to be taken seriously?