High school football schedule: Top games of Week 8

Schedules are heating up around the country as league play is beginning for more and more teams.

Some questions to be had: Is No. 8 Gonzaga as good as it has seemed so far? Can the top team in Utah be supplanted? Could there be a challenger for the premier Trinity League team?

We’ll start in Texas with a pair of undefeated teams.

MATCHUP

Lone Star (Frisco, Texas) vs. Independence (Frisco, Texas)

When: 10/10, 8 p.m. ET

Analysis: Lone Star is rolling. With at least 55 points in four of five games, the Rangers have been unstoppable. But Independence is right there with them, scoring 49 or more in all five outings. Braylon Braxton will need to continue his outrageous season of 339 yards per game with 25 touchdowns and two interceptions for Independence to keep up in this showdown.