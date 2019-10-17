High school football schedule: Top games of Week 9

This weekend, two top-10 teams in the Super 25 face off as St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) plays against IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida).

That’s just one of several high school football games to keep an eye on throughout the nation.

Newly-ranked Good Counsel faces a stiff test a week after winning a five-overtime game to get to the No. 17 spot in the Super 25. On Saturday, Gonzaga and DeMatha in the DMV area face off in a rematch of their 2018 championship game, which was maybe the most exciting game of last season.

We’ll start with the Thursday night matchup between a pair of Trinity League teams in California.

MATCHUP

Servite (Anaheim, California) (4-3)

vs.

JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, California) (5-2)

When: 10/17, 10:30 p.m. ET

Tale of the Tape: First place in the Trinity League is out of reach for both teams, but there are implications for a respectable third-place finish in this matchup. Servite took St. John Bosco to the wire but fell two weeks ago, and then got stomped by Mater Dei the following week. The Friars hope to avoid getting their fourth loss of the season vs. JSerra, who has just two, one of which was to Bosco last week. Who will come out ahead?