Minnesota high school pitchers throw two no-hitters in fewer than 24 hours

Just like a Major League Baseball season, a high school baseball team might get to take part in a no-hitter once in a season. A dominant pitcher might even get a pair of no-no’s in the course of a long season.

Not this year. At least not in Minnesota.

La Crescent (Minn.) High School’s baseball team saw its pitchers hurl two no-hitters in the span of 24 hours, a feat La Crescent coach Rick Boyer said he had never experienced in 43 years as a baseball coach.

As reported by the La Crosse Tribune, juniors Luke Schwartzhoff and Isaac Petersen combined on a no-hitter against Rushford-Peterson (Minn.) High School on Thursday night. A day later, Bryce Weymiller twirled a no-hitter against Lewiston-Altura (Minn.) High School. Weymiller’s start actually counted for a six-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts.

The two no-hitters came in a period of roughly 24 hours.