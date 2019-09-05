WATCH: Soccer goal of the year comes from high school game in Michigan, not Madrid

As the football (soccer) seasons across the globe reach a full flow, there have been excellent highlights. None top a remarkable free kick from a high school match in Michigan.

The goal you see below comes from a full 40 yards out. It includes a bending arc more traditional for a high school home run, and it finished in the net.

Don’t take our word for it. Check it out yourself:

The Beckham-like star you see above is North Muskegon (Mich.) High School star Trevor Schultz, who got as much English on his kick as anyone in the U.S. or abroad. The goal briefly gave North Muskegon a 2-1 lead at Reeths Puffer High School, before homestanding Reeths Puffer rallied for a 4-2 win.

Schultz is a junior, so he has more than a year remaining to continue delivering wonder goals. Given his penchant for a big kick and the range from which he’s accurate, anyone would be silly to write him off.