High school sports attendance decline has NJ administrators searching for answers

There’s always a crowd. Fans, worried parents, proud grandparents, cheerleaders, rabble-rousing students, maybe even the mayor, all packed in the stands create a memorable part of the high school athletics experience.

Hank Gola’s book about the 1939 Garfield High School national championship football team paints a vivid picture of a crowd of 19,000 at Foley Field for a Garfield vs. Bloomfield game. Today, that number almost seems made up.

Eighty years later, the games, rivalries and schools have remained largely the same. But what’s happened to the crowd? How did we go from 19,000 people at a game to about 1/20th of that on a good day?

A look at the numbers reveals that high school sports are experiencing a steady decline in event attendance. While there may not be any singular reason for that downturn, it will spark ripple impacts across the entire spectrum.

At the local level, more than a dozen athletic directors surveyed all see the same results. They don’t have tangible numbers – a lot of events don’t require admission – but it’s clear to them that empty seats are plentiful.

“Overall there are less people coming to events,” Northern Valley/Demarest athletic director Greg Butler said. “Teams having successful seasons, rival opponents, and tournament games will bring crowds but still not to the extent of crowds in the past.”

NJSIAA sees empty seats

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, New Jersey’s governing body for high school athletics, keeps attendance numbers for its state championship events. In numbers it supplied to NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey, it’s clear that there has been a decline.

Even acknowledging that weather and match-ups are factors, the proof is there. The state boys soccer finals brought a paid crowd of 3,284 in 2015. It brought almost 700 fewer people in 2018.

The boys basketball group championships at Rutgers brought 10,259 people through the doors in 2017, but just 7,381 in 2018.

Football gate receipts reported by the NJSIAA showed a drastic drop-off of more than $100,000 from 2015-17. This year’s new “Bowl Game” concept, with 13 games played at MetLife Stadium, did not seem to connect with the schools. Final totals were not yet available, but the attendance was clearly sparse.