Former Michigan HS coach arrested, accused of filming naked minor in tanning salon

A Michigan teacher has been arrested on accusations of filming a naked 14-year-old at a tanning salon, according to MLive.

Jacob Randolph Emmendorfer, a 42-year-old Davison High School (Genesee County, Mich.) teacher who was the football coach from 2009 to 2014, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of child sexually abusive material and one count of capturing/distributing image of unclothed person, MLive reported.

He is accused of hanging his phone over the wall to record the girl, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said.

“She had all her clothes off, her clothes were lying on the floor, and she looked up and she saw what appeared to be an iPhone hanging over the cubicle wall,” Pickell said, according to MLive. “She could see that it had an orange back on it and the light was lit. She suspected that she was being (filmed). She jumped up, put on her clothes, and ran out and told her mother that was nearby.”

It is believed that Emmendorfer was standing on a tanning bed in the next room over.

A phone with the same case as described by the girl and Emmendorfer’s desktop computer and laptops were confiscated.

In addition to Emmendorfer’s home and car, the high school gym and locker rooms were searched, but police told MLive nothing suspicious had been found.

The teen’s mother said the tanning salon should put up barrier or motion sensor or even divide the sections based on gender for protection.

She also told MLive she wants “justice to be served.”

“No one, let alone my daughter, should have their privacy invaded,” she said. “He needs to be in prison for life. You never know where or when you will run into the wrong type of person.”

Davison Community School District Superintendent Kevin Brown told the outlet there was “nothing that would have caused us to suspect any type of inappropriate behavior” from Emmendorfer prior to this.

Emmendorfer resigned as the Davison head football coach in 2014 but continued to serve as a health and physical education teacher.

He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and is not allowed on school grounds or at events, according to the outlet.

Emmendorfer’s attorney, Frank Manley, called the case “salacious in nature.”

“What I’m asking people is to just pause for a moment and actually wait until the facts come out and let’s see where they fall,” he said to MLive. “What happens is people make up their mind and they make up what they think is the case and what they think are the facts. Let’s just wait. It may not be quite as bad as is out there.”