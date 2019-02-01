USA Today Sports

Highlights: Why freshman Emoni Bates is already drawing national interest

Have you heard about Emoni Bates, the freshman sensation who plays at Lincoln (Ypsilanti, Mich.)?

If you haven’t, let us introduce you.

Though 247Sports has not ranked the Class of 2022 yet, recruiting pundits are verbally putting a 5-star rating to the 6-foot-7 wing player. An ESPN article from this past summer pegged him as a potential straight-to-the-pros player as the 2022 NBA draft potentially will feature high school players for the first time since 2005.

And not just a player to skip college, but as the potential No. 1 overall pick.

Bates’ performances from this season are all over YouTube, and this past Friday he scored 34 points in a over Adrian.

Check out the highlights from the game:

