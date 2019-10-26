Highlights: Top 5 plays from Mater Dei win over St. John Bosco

After winning three of four matchups over St. John Bosco over the last two seasons, Mater Dei proved it’s still the team to beat Friday night.

The Monarchs downed the Braves 38-24 behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Bryce Young to wide receiver Kody Epps and two more rushing touchdowns by Young.

Epps finished with 11 receptions and 175 yards. By the time they connected for their second touchdown, Young was 10-for-11 with 157 yards, and he finished the day 18-for-32 with 250 passing and 75 rushing yards.

Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finished 19-for-31 with 312 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He drove the team downfield multiple times in the fourth quarter, but on two such occasions, the touchdown was prevented by Mater Dei cornerback Jaylin Davies.

Here are the top five plays from the game.

5. Bryce to Epps

Epps had a marvelous game. On this play, Young made a perfect throw over cornerback Josh Alford and Epps did a great job going up to make the catch. It was his second touchdown of the game, the first being a 51-yarder on the first drive. On the second drive, he had another deep reception that set up a Young touchdown run. On the third, Epps did this.

4. Nearly untouched

Rayshon Luke has broken out as one of the up-and-coming running backs in the state with his elite speed. On this run, the broadcaster said it best: “Ref’s the only one who touched him!”

3. Davies ices it

Davies could be seen limping during the game, but he made two crucial stops on the final two St. John Bosco possessions. On the first, he defended a fourth-down end zone throw to prevent the Braves from cutting the game to one possession. On the second, he intercepted the pass, just the second time someone has picked off Uiagalelei this season. FOX Sports Prep Zone threaded the videos together, so we’ll leave both here.

2. Young scrambles, finds Epps

One of the things that makes Young and Epps a remarkable pairing is the way they’re able to play off each other when the quarterback scrambles. Epps told USA TODAY HSS earlier this year it’s become “almost instinctual,” and this wasn’t the first time this season Epps caught a pass in the corner of the end zone thanks to that connection and a well-placed ball by Young on the move.

1. Uiagalelei escapes, throws deep ball

Uiagalelei may be pro-style, but don’t get it wrong: He can move. Here, he does an excellent job evading the defense, working the pocket and sidestepping all while taking stock of what is happening down the field. This play was a momentum shift toward Bosco as the Braves followed a defensive stop with a quick touchdown. Bosco may not have won, but Uiagalelei did an excellent job all night working his way around the Mater Dei blitzing, and this play shows his skill set.