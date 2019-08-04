Higley (Arizona) football's Marcus Edwards perseveres through brain surgeries and strokes

In the last 18 months, Marcus Edwards has undergone two brain surgeries and suffered two strokes.

At his most recent doctor’s visit, he was told he wouldn’t be able to play contact sports.

Now a senior, that news doesn’t dampen Edwards’ spirit or keep him from making an impact on Gilbert Higley’s football team.

He never misses a practice, shagging balls, offering encouragement and making suggestions to the defensive backs he helps coach.

“My doctor said I won’t be able to play again,” Edwards said. “But at least being on the sideline, watching my team, that is important to me.”

Higley coach Eddy Zubey calls Edwards not only a Knights player but a coach.

“That’s why he’s out here,” Zubey said. “He can help out with these kids. It’s inspiring. When I visited him in the hospital, he couldn’t even feed himself. He had a feeding tube and a breathing tube.”

Edwards was an up-and-coming quarterback and cornerback his first two years in high school. He was a speedy athlete who blazed to great times on the track.

But in November, 2017, he began experiencing excruciating headaches.

In January 2018, he was diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem. He suffered two strokes within a week and underwent two brain surgeries, the second one to remove the entire growth.

He couldn’t walk, talk, brush his teeth or feed himself.

Now, he’s doing all that. He said he can’t run sprints full speed like he once did, but he can walk and, he said, lightly jog 100 yards. He also lifts weights.

The evidence that he went through the ordeal is a scar that runs down the back of his head to his neck.

