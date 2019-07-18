Hillcrest small foward Devan Cambridge commits to Auburn

Devan Cambridge, a Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) small forward ranked by Rivals as a three-star player, has committed to Auburn, according to the prep school.

Even with Hillcrest’s dominant core of five-star wing Kyree Walker and four-star point guard Dalen Terry last year, Cambridge was one of the more athletic players of the group.

His dunking ability was on constant display, even as he was recovering from an ankle sprain on the Hillcrest North Prep team — not the main one that Walker and Terry are on — that forced him to miss a handful of games last season.

With the main Hillcrest Prep team, Cambridge averaged 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.7 steals in 22 games.

This coming season, Cambridge, Walker and Terry will be joined by five-star 2021 power forward Michael Foster Jr. and five-star small forward Keon Edwards.

Cambridge is Auburn’s second commit, according to Rivals, joining three-star shooting guard Justin Powell of North Oldham (Goshen, Kentucky).