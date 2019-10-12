Hillgrove quarterback ruled to have not scored on potential game-winning play. Was it the right call?

With his team down 19-14, Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Georgia) quarterback Matthew McCravy scampered toward the sideline, heading for the pylon.

McCravy made quite the effort and extended the ball towards the pylon for the win — but the game ended 19-14 in favor of McEachern (Powder Springs, Georgia).

As reported by Marietta Daily Journal, officials huddled up and ruled that McCravy did not score. Whether McCravy was ruled down before scoring or that he fumbled the ball, it’s hard to say.

CONTROVERSIAL FINISH! Here’s a better look at the final play between McEachern and Hillgrove, officials said NO TOUCHDOWN! @bkfox5sports behind the camera @HgroveFootball @McEachernFtball pic.twitter.com/VvOMjjbbZz — High5Sports (@High5Sports) October 12, 2019

Hillgrove went to 5-1, while McEachern moved to 6-0.

“That’s a tough way to win or lose,” Hillgrove coach Phil Ironside told the Marietta Daily Journal. “It’s awesome for (McEachern), but somebody’s always on the other side. I said (to the team), we’ve got to handle this adversity, show class through it, and that’s the best I’ve got for them.”