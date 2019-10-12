USA Today Sports

Hillgrove quarterback ruled to have not scored on potential game-winning play. Was it the right call?

Photo: Rusty Mansel/247Sports

Football

By October 12, 2019

By: |

With his team down 19-14, Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Georgia) quarterback Matthew McCravy scampered toward the sideline, heading for the pylon.

McCravy made quite the effort and extended the ball towards the pylon for the win — but the game ended 19-14 in favor of McEachern (Powder Springs, Georgia).

As reported by Marietta Daily Journal, officials huddled up and ruled that McCravy did not score. Whether McCravy was ruled down before scoring or that he fumbled the ball, it’s hard to say.

Hillgrove went to 5-1, while McEachern moved to 6-0.

“That’s a tough way to win or lose,” Hillgrove coach Phil Ironside told the Marietta Daily Journal. “It’s awesome for (McEachern), but somebody’s always on the other side. I said (to the team), we’ve got to handle this adversity, show class through it, and that’s the best I’ve got for them.”

, , Football, News

Hillgrove quarterback ruled to have not scored on potential game-winning play. Was it the right call?
