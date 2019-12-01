Hoopfest: Bryce Thompson thriving without stress of recruiting

DALLAS – Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Oklahoma) combo guard Bryce Thompson had heard about the stress relief that accompanies a college commitment but didn’t fully understand the extent of it until he committed to Kansas earlier this month.

“I know people say this all the time, but it’s true; it’s really a weight lifted off of your shoulders,” Thompson said. “Just in practice and training I feel so much more relaxed and calmer.”

He used that newfound tranquility to score 27 points in the Hornets’ 79-72 loss to Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Missouri) Saturday at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest.

Thompson said he developed a more dominant mindset this summer after leading the Under Armour Association in scoring, averaging 25.3 points per game on the Oklahoma Run PWP.

“I just proved to myself what I could do on one of the biggest stages against some of the best players,” Thompson said. “I just hold myself with a higher standard when it comes to scoring.”

To that end, Thompson said he’s “already preparing” for Kansas in everything he does now, from training to mentality.

“College is the next level for me so preparing for a higher level only helps me in high school,” said Thompson, who added more than 5,000 followers on social media after committing to Kansas. “I have big goals and I want to be as prepared as possible for next year. I’m continuing to work on my ball handling and my jumping and my body; just anything that will put me in a better position to help Kansas, I’m in.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY