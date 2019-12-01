Hoopfest: Harrison Ingram, St. Mark’s (Texas) earn respect in loss

DALLAS – Given that St. Mark’s (Dallas) combo guard Harrison Ingram isn’t happy with the loss, he finds solace in knowing he and his teammates earned respect in their game against No. 5 Prolific Prep (Napa, California) on Saturday at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest.

“Coming in to the game everyone was saying we were gonna lose by 30 and all that,” said Ingram, a junior. “They’re ranked high and they have all the top ranked players, but we took it as a challenge that everyone was just disrespecting us like that.”

In the end, the Lions earned respect in the 57-44 loss, pushing the Crew and even leading for most of the first half.

“We wanted to prove that we could play with anybody, and we did that,” Ingram said. “I knew Jalen (Green) and Nimari (Burnett) from USA Basketball, but I knew there weren’t gonna be any friends in the game. We’re all competitors like that.”

Ingram did it all for the Lions, posting 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

That should enhance his profile with hordes of college coaches who watched the 6-foot-4 guard on Saturday.

Ingram said Stanford, SMU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Kansas, Purdue, Arkansas and Baylor are coming the hardest.

He took an official visit to Stanford this fall and will take an official to Texas Tech in March.

Ingram broke out this summer, leading Marcus Smart YGC36 (Texas) to the adidas Gauntlet title in July, averaging 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists a game.

“I don’t really have a timetable for a decision,” Ingram said. “I’m just gonna feel it out and when I’m ready I’m not gonna wait. I’m gonna go ahead and pull the trigger.”

