Hoopfest: UNC's Thanksgiving loss to Michigan ruined Caleb Love’s holiday

DUNCANVILLE, Texas – Caleb Love is the last guy on the planet you want to watch a college basketball game with on TV, specifically when his North Carolina Tar Heels are playing.

Love, a point guard at Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Missouri), committed to North Carolina in October, which immediately transformed him from fan to family.

“It just went to another level when I committed,” said Love, who is ranked No 24 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25. “It’s a family in Chapel Hill so when I’m watching now I feel like I’m on the court with them.”

That made for a dismal Thanksgiving, according to Love, who as watched North Carolina fell 73-64 to Michigan in the Battle for Atlantis.

“That messed up my Thanksgiving to be honest,” Love said. “I just wanted to be to myself for a little bit; I hate when we lose. I might as well have been on the floor with them. It affects me like that.”

Things didn’t get any easier Friday at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest, Love and the Cadets fell to Kimball (Dallas) 75-67 in their season opener.

“Seeing Carolina lose just makes me want to get out there and take it out on the next team,” said Love, who scored 31 points in the loss. “Those are my brothers so of course it bothers me. I go all out with my high school team since I can’t help them on the court until next year.”

Love is, however, helping the Tar Heels with their recruitment of Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) wing Ziaire Williams, ranked No. 8 in the Chosen 25.

“I hit him every week, just seeing where he’s at with everything,” Love said. “I don’t pressure him or anything, I just checking in mostly, but he knows I want him with us. He’s here now so I’m definitely gonna talk to him this weekend. I feel like we’ve got a 50 percent chance to get him. Those are good odds.”

