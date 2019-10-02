Hoophall West to feature four of ESPN's top 10 high school basketball players

Four of the country’s top 10-rated high school basketball players will be showcased at Scottsdale Chaparral during Hoophall West from Dec. 4-7.

Among the top players in the event are 7-footer Evan Mobley of Rancho Christian of Temecula, Calif., a USC commit and ESPN’s No. 1 2020 player; Prolific Prep 6-5 guard Jalen Green, rated No. 3; 6-8 forward Ziaire Williams of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, rated No. 5; and 6-6 forward B.J. Boston of Sierra Canyon, a Kentucky commit, who is No. 9.

Sierra Canyon also has Bronny James and Zaire Wade. The team is slotted to play at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

This is the seventh year of what is regarded as the West Coast version of the Hoophall Classic, which originated out of Springfield, Mass., with support from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) will have a prime spot in Hoophall West, playing Prolific Prep at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5. That will follow two-time defending 6A champion Pinnacle’s (Phoenix) game against Albany Academy of New York at 5 p.m.

Hillcrest gets a second game to finish the four-day showcase, playing a top team from Tennessee on Saturday night at 9.

Hillcrest is led by Arizona-bound point guard Dalen Terry (ESPN’s No. 48), senior guard Kyree Walker (No. 33), and junior forwards Michael Foster (No. 8 in 2021 class by ESPN), Keon Edwards (No. 19) and Sadraque Nganga (No. 25).

For the first time ever, girls games are included. The first day of the showcase will feature Arizona girls teams Scottsdale Desert Mountain, Phoenix Arcadia, Phoenix Mountain Pointe, Chandler Hamilton, Chaparral and Perry.

Goodyear Millennium junior forward DaRon Holmes and Surprise Paradise Honors wing Jerry Ilyia headline Arizona’s top talent in the showcase.

The broadcast games and times will be announced at a later date.

Visit the Arizona Republic for the schedule.