Hough (N.C.) High School retires jersey of UNC star Luke Maye

Luke Maye has already spent four years in Chapel Hill living a fairytale, going from walk-on to Naismith Award watchlist. Now that fairytale can add another bow, thanks to Maye’s high school alma mater.

As reported by the Charlotte Observer, Hough High School (Cornelius, N.C.) retired Maye’s number in a Tuesday ceremony at the high school. The entire ceremony was a touching affair, with Maye — Hough’s all-time leader in points and rebounds — wearing his high school athletic jacket, was introduced by his high school coach (who is still the head coach at Hough) and he was surrounded by a number of his friends and former teammates.

The speed with which Maye graduated from very talented high school player to legend is not lost on Maye and his family, either.

“It means the world to me,” Maye told the Observer. “To come here and be honored by so many people who affected my life.

“Just to think … four years ago, I was a senior here, and now I come back and have my number retired!”

Added Luke’s father, Mark Maye: