USA Today Sports

Houston high school football team has tackling sled stolen over July 4 break

Photo: Robert Scheer/IndyStar

Houston high school football team has tackling sled stolen over July 4 break

Football

Houston high school football team has tackling sled stolen over July 4 break

By July 8, 2019

By: |

A Houston high school football team is scrambling to identify a pair of thieves who stole their tackling sled just before the start of summer workouts or, failing that, a replacement.

As reported by Houston NBC affiliate KPRC, the Booker T. Washington High School (Houston, Texas) football team had two thieves cut a wire fence, enter a practice field and steal one of the program’s three-man football sleds. The theft was videotaped by a local resident and included the scene where the brazen thieves push the sled right off the field to a truck waiting nearby.

“It’s very disheartening, and it’s egregious that somebody would come along on the school campus property and steal equipment,” John Gibbs, president-elect for the Booker T. Washington Alumni Association, told KPRC. “I was angry. I was very, very angry because we strive so hard, you know, to put back and give back to the community.

“Why would somebody think  that when the gates are closed, you can open a hole in the fence as if they gave  permission from  somebody on the campus to take away equipment?”

Gibbs is now leading the charge to replace the stolen sled via a grassroots fundraising effort. If that doesn’t work, the incoming alumni president is confident the program will muddle through … albeit minus an asset that was essential to both Washington and local youth football programs.

, , , , , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/houston-high-school-football-team-has-tackling-sled-stolen-over-july-4-break
Houston high school football team has tackling sled stolen over July 4 break
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.