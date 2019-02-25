Everyone wants to shoot 3-pointers — and it's changing the game

A major part of Luke Brown’s daily shooting routine is the 3-point shot. Off the dribble. Catch and shoot. Shots from 6 or 7 feet beyond the 19-foot, 9-inch arc.

The Blackford (Hartford City, Ind.) sophomore guard does it better than most. He once made 55 in a row during a workout and finished his 100-shot round with just three misses. Brown’s goal for any 3-point shooting round is 85 to 88 percent.

“My workout plan is a lot of 3s,” said Brown, who leads the state with a 36.6-point per game scoring average. “The game is changing. A lot 3s are being taken and I have to be able to continue to shoot the 3 well. Steph (Curry) has changed the game completely on how everyone goes to the 3-point line.”

It has been 31 seasons since the 3-point line was implemented in high school basketball. It was a weapon from the start, but the proliferation of 3-point shooting at the NBA and college levels — a direct impact of Curry and the Golden State Warriors — has filtered down to the high school level.

Consider this: Of Brown’s 500 field-goal attempts this season, right at 40 percent (199) are 3-pointers. He is shooting 38.2 percent from the arc (76-for-199) and 59.5 percent (179-for-301) on 2-point attempts. Brown is slightly more efficient from inside the arc, but part of the reason is that he draws a defender — sometime two — out to 26 or 27 feet.

Brown is more of the rule than the exception. More than 42 percent of Westfield’s field-goal attempts are 3-pointers. Hamilton Heights has taken more than half of its shots (544 of 1,056) from the 3-point line. Three Huskies have shot more than 100 3s. New Castle’s Luke Bumbalough has taken it to another level, hitting 111-for-252 (44 percent) from the 3-point line, averaging 12 attempts per game.

“It’s hard not to see the influence of the ‘Splash Brothers’ from Golden State and the Houston Rockets, even in our game at the high school level,” Tri-West coach Adam Bontreger said. “If you look at the shot charts from high school, college and NBA, I bet a majority of the shots are either layups or 3-pointers.”