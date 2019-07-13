How a Wi-Fi System helped catch Glenelg (Maryland) high school athletes who committed a hate crime

The Wi-Fi system at Glenelg (Maryland) High School requires a personal identification for each student in order to log in. After the students are logged in, they connect automatically when on campus.

Four high school athletes — who vandalized the school with swastikas, racial epithets and other offensive words and images — did not consider this when they decided to commit a crime at the school.

The Washington Post reported that four high school athletes committed a hate crime for their senior prank, and they were caught due to their IDs auto-connecting to the Wi-Fi when they showed up to the school.

They were charged with vandalism, destruction of property and a hate crime. The four were looking at up to six years of incarceration, per the Post. However, the most time any of them were sentenced to was 18 consecutive weekends in jail.

“Howard County stands out as a place where diversity and acceptance are cherished,” Michael Martirano, the school’s superintendent, said at a news conference.