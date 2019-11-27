How the Archbishop Moeller football coach became the secret ingredient in the Bengals coaching staff

Archbishop Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) is one of the legendary programs in the Midwest. It’s no small honor to take on the mantle as the Moeller head football coach, particularly among alums.

So, when Doug Rosfeld became the Moeller head coach, he thought he had made it. That’s what made his decision to leave a year later all the more disorienting. Yet Rosfeld knew when new Bengals coach Zac Taylor came calling, Rosfeld’s calling was changing, too.

Now, Rosfeld stands out as one of the few brights spots in an otherwise dismal season in Cincinnati. As reported by ESPN, Rosfeld has emerged as the catch all problem solver for Taylor in the first year with the Bengals for both.

Rosfeld, the Bengals’ director of coaching operations, has been called “a rock star,” and someone who is good at, “talking to guys, trying to get them to be better men, better people.”

And while the Bengals are out to a 0-10 start, there’s little question that Rosfeld is the human embodiment of the positive culture Taylor and the staff are trying to implement. That comes directly from his time at Moeller.

“They’re giving their all — their physical health, everything they’ve got — for a team,” Rosfeld told ESPN. “When you see that in a guy, you like working and being around it.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a young guy or a college player or a professional athlete. When you see somebody giving everything they’ve got for the benefit of the team and the guy next to him, it doesn’t matter. You want to be around it. You want to help them in any way you can.”