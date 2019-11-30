How the Super 25 Football Teams Fared: Week 15

Now that the high school football season is in full swing, here’s how the Super 25 ranked football teams fared for games Nov. 28-30.

* All Times ET (Eastern Standard Time)

1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California ( 12-0)

Next: Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California), 10:30 p.m. ET

2. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (13-0)

Result: Won 42-0 vs. Venice (Florida)

Next: TBA

3. Duncanville, Texas (13-0)

Result: Won 45-7 vs. Martin (Arlington, Texas)

Next: TBA

4. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (11-1)

Next: Saturday, Nov. 30 at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), 10:30 p.m. ET

5. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (11-1)

Next: Season Complete. Eligible for GEICO State Champions Bowl Series, Dec. 20-21

6. St. Louis, Honolulu, Hawaii (11-0)

Next: Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), 1 a.m. ET

7. Katy, Texas (12-1)

Result: Lost 56-35 vs. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Takeaway: North Shore got another chance after losing to Katy in the regular season. North Shore got its vengeance. The Mustangs dominated the rushing game as quarterback Dematrius Davis had 286 rushing yards and six total touchdowns and running back Zach Evans had a pair of touchdowns himself. Katy, after limiting North Shore to just 21 points in the season opener, couldn’t stop the Mustangs this time around. North Shore advances. What We Learned >>>

Next: Season Complete

8. De La Salle, Concord, California (11-1)

Next: Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Pittsburg (Pittsburg, California), 10 p.m. ET

9. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (9-1)

Next: Season Complete

10. Chandler, Arizona (12-0)

Next: Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona), 6 p.m. ET

11. Male, Louisville, Kentucky (14-0)

Result: Won 48-18 vs. Tates Creek (Lexington, Kentucky)

Next: TBA

12. Mentor, Ohio (13-1)

Result: Lost 28-21 vs. Pickerington Central

Takeaway: Mentor had some tough breaks, including an injury to quarterback Ian Kipp which he returned from but was limited, a touchdown called back due to holding and the ensuing 40-yard field goal that was missed. But more than anything, the Cardinals could not stop Pickerington Central quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw, who had three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the third quarter. Neither teams could score in the fourth quarter and Mentor head coach Steve Trivisonno’s final season ended sooner than the team wanted.

Next: Season Complete

13. North Shore, Galena Park, Texas (12-1)

Result: Won 56-35 vs. Katy (Texas)

Next: TBA

14. Carroll, Southlake, Texas (12-0)

Next: Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Midland Lee (Texas), 6 p.m. ET

15. Archbishop Rummel, Metairie, Louisiana (12-0)

Result: Won 37-27 vs. Brother Martin (New Orleans)

Next: Catholic-Baton Rouge (Louisiana), Date and Time TBA

16. Owasso, Oklahoma (12-0)

Next: Friday, Dec. 6 vs. Jenks (Oklahoma), 8 p.m. ET

17. Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (13-0-1)

Result: Won 45-20 vs. Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)

Next: TBA

18. Lowndes, Valdosta, Georgia (13-0)

Result: Won 28-20 vs. Grayson (Loganville, Georgia)

Next: TBA

19. Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah (14-0)

Next: Season Complete. Eligible for GEICO State Champions Bowl Series, Dec. 20-21

20. Armwood, Seffner, Florida (12-2)

Next: Lost 38-27 vs. Edgewater (Orlando, Florida)

21. McEachern, Powder Springs, Georgia (12-1)

Result: Lost 32-13 vs. North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Geogia)

Next: Season Complete

22. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (10-2)

Next: Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Central Catholic (Pittsburgh), 1 p.m.

23. East St. Louis, Illinois (13-0)

Next: Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake, Illinois), 2 p.m. ET

24. Saguaro, Scottsdale, Arizona (11-1)

Next: Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. No. 10 Chandler (Arizona), 6 p.m. ET

25. Muskego, Wisconsin (14-0)

Next: Division 1 state champion. Season Complete