How the Super 25 Football Teams Fared: Week 2

As the football season gets underway for most states across the country, here’s how the Super 25 ranked football teams fared for games Aug. 29-31.

* All Times EST

1. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (1-0)

CANCELLED: Aug. 31 vs. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey)

2. North Shore, Galena Park, Texas (0-1)

Result: Lost 24-21 to Katy (Texas)

Takeaway: North Shore was primed for a big opening game heading into the half with a 21-7 lead. But then the second half happened. Katy’s defense clamped down and blanked the Mustangs. The Tigers held the top ranked running back in the Chosen 25, Zachary Evans, to just one touch in the third quarter. North Shore should rebound, they are too talented, but more importantly, was Katy overlooked? This performance should be enough to get them strong consideration for a spot in next week’s Super 25 Rankings. Things We Learned>>

3. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (1-0)

Next: Aug. 31 vs. Villa Park (California), 9:30 p.m.

4. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (1-0)

Next: Aug. 30 vs. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey), 10 p.m.

5. St. John’s College, Washington, District of Columbia (1-0)

Next: Aug. 31 vs. Deerfield Beach (Florida), 2 p.m.

6. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (1-0)

Next: Aug. 30 vs. Simeon (Chicago, Illinois), 7 p.m.

7. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (1-0)

CANCELLED: Aug. 30 vs. Norland (Miami, Florida)

8. Duncanville, Texas (0-0)

Next: Aug. 30 at Lancaster (Texas), 8:30 p.m.

9. Marietta, Georgia (1-0)

Next: Aug. 30 vs. 11 St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 7 p.m.

10. Saguaro, Scottsdale, Arizona (1-0)

Next: Aug. 31 at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California), 10:30 p.m.

11. St Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (0-0)

Next: Aug. 30 at Marietta (Georgia), 7 p.m.

12. St. Louis, Honolulu, Hawaii (2-0)

Next: Aug. 31 vs. 13 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 1 a.m.

13. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nevada (1-0)

Next: Aug. 31 at 12 St. Louis (Honolulu, Hawaii), 1 a.m.

14. Pickerington (Ohio) Central (0-0)

RESULT: Won 34-21 vs. Winter Park (Florida)

15. Narbonne, Harbor City, California (1-0)

Next. Aug. 31 at Lone Peak (Utah), 4 pm

16. Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (0-0)

Next: Aug. 30 vs. American Heritage (Plantation, Florida), 6:30 pm

17. Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio (0-0)

Next: Aug. 31 vs. Harrisburg (Pennsylvania), Noon

18. Lakeland, Florida (2-0)

Next: Aug. 30 vs. American Collegiate (Clearwater, Florida), 7:30 p.m.

19. Hoover, Alabama (1-0)

Next: Aug. 30 vs. Cocoa (Florida), 7 p.m.

20. De La Salle, Concord, California (1-0)

Next: Aug. 30 vs. Central Catholic (Modesto, California), 10 p.m

21. Eastside Catholic, Sammamish, Washington (0-0)

Next: Sept. 6 vs. Grant (Sacramento, California), 11 p.m.

22. Aledo, Texas (0-0)

Next: Aug. 30 vs. Guyer (Texas), 7 p.m.

23. Martin Luther King, Detroit, Michigan (0-0)

Next: Aug. 31 at Catholic Central (Novi, Michigan), 7 p.m.

24. John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (0-0)

Next: Sept. 5 at Edna Karr (New Orleans, Louisiana), 8 p.m.

24. Highland Springs, Virginia (0-0)

Next: Aug. 30 vs. Avalon (Wheaton, Maryland), 7 p.m. ET