How the Super 25 High School Football Teams Fared: Week 1

As the football season gets underway for many states across the country, here’s how the Super 25 ranked football teams fared for games Aug. 23-24.

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Football Rankings

* All Times EST

1. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

at De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), 9:30 pm

2. North Shore, Galena Park, Texas

Idle. Next: Aug. 29 vs. Katy, Texas, 8 pm

3. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.

vs. Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 10:30 pm

4. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Next: Aug. 24 vs. 20 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), 9 pm

5. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C.

Next: Aug. 24 vs. Southridge (Miami, Fla.), 7 pm

6. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Idle. Next: Aug. 24 at 13 Central (Miami, Fla.), Noon

7. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

at Venice (Fla.), 7:30 pm

8. Duncanville, Texas

Idle. Next: Aug. 30 at Lancaster (Texas), 8:30 pm

9. Marietta, Ga. (1-0)

Result: Won 48-14 vs. Rome (Ga.)

Takeaway: Get used to hearing Harrison Bailey to Arik Gilbert for a touchdown. Bailey threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns – two of which were to Gilbert.

10. Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.

vs. Poston Butte (San Tan Valley, Ariz.), 9 pm

11. St Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pa.

Idle. Next: Aug. 30 at 9 Marietta (Ga.), 7 pm

12. St. Louis, Honolulu, Hawaii (1-0)

Next: Aug. 24 at Campbell (Ewa Beach, Hawaii), 1:30 am

13. Central, Phenix City, Ala.

vs. Hoover (Ala.), 8 pm

14. Narbonne, Harbor City, Calif.

Next: Aug. 24 at Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.), 10:30 pm

15. Miami (Fla.) Central

Next Aug. 24 vs. 6 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.), Noon

16. Pickerington (Ohio) Central

Idle. Next: Aug. 30 at Winter Park (Fla.), 5 pm

17. Gonzaga, Washington, D.C.

Idle. Next: Aug. 30 vs. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 6:30 pm

18. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.

vs. Orem (Utah), 10 pm

19. Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio

Idle. Next: Aug. 31 vs. Harrisburg (Pa.), Noon

20. DeMatha, Hyattsville, Md.

Next: Aug. 24 at 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 9 pm

21. Eastside Catholic, Sammamish, Wash.

Idle. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Grant (Sacramento, Calif.), 11 pm

22. Lakeland, Fla. (1-0)

at Manatee (Fla.), 7:30 pm

23. Aledo, Texas

Idle. Next: Aug. 30 vs. Guyer, 7 pm

24. Martin Luther King, Detroit, Mich.

Idle. Next: Aug. 31 at Catholic Central (Novi, Michigan), 7 pm

25. John Curtis, River Ridge, La.

Idle. Next: Sept. 5 at Edna Karr, 8 pm