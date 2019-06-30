How vital are prospect football camps to high school recruits?

Football is a fall sport, but often a player’s football future is decided in the summer at events like the Battle Creek Central Champions Camp.

High school players throughout southwest Michigan have come to C.W. Post Field in Battle Creek this week to be coached and seen by nearly two dozen college football coaches in an effort to get a chance to play the sport beyond high school.

Battle Creek Central head coach Lorin Granger, who coordinates the Champions Camp, says events like this are key to the recruiting process.

“Lot of kids in southwest Michigan don’t have a lot of camp opportunities like this,” Granger said. “You can go to Western Michigan’s camp, but if you aren’t a Division I kid, what good does that do you?

“All of the coaches here are from schools at the D-2, D-3, NAIA level and that gives kids from southwest Michigan a chance to be seen by those guys in an environment where you aren’t overwhelmed by Division I prospects.”