Sean McVay would be a CEO if he wasn't coaching Rams, HS coach says

Before Sean McVay was becoming the youngest coach to ever coach in a Super Bowl, he was calling the shots under center at Marist High School (Brookhaven, Ga.).

McVay rushed for 2,600 yards and 40 touchdowns and threw for 2,500 yards and 18 touchdowns during his career at Marist. He was named Georgia’s 4A Offensive Player of the Year and led Marist to a state title as a senior in 2003.

On Sunday, McVay, 33, will lead the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, but first we caught up with his high school coach, Alan Chadwick, to reminisce about McVay’s playing days at Marist, everything from his greatest on-field moment to his wackiest story.

Jason Jordan: What’s your best memory of Sean on the field?

Alan Chadwick: It was a state quarterfinal game against Shaw High School (Columbus, Ga.). We were behind and drove it down and got to the 2-yard line. We ran a couple plays and couldn’t get it in. We called timeout on third down and Sean came over to the sideline and told us to run this play from the wishbone set where he fakes off-tackle and runs it around the left corner. Keep in mind that Shaw was a great defensive team, but he was so confident that we did it. He felt like he could get into the end zone untouched and that’s exactly what he did. He just knew. That’s just how he was. Sean just knows what to do and when to do it.

JJ: What’s your best memory off the field with Sean?

AC: Probably during his senior year when he took his whole offensive line out to Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian Steakhouse. What kind of high school kid does that?

JJ: In hindsight did you think Sean was destined to be a coach?

AC: (Laughs) Oh no! You never think your players are gonna go off and be coaches; they’re smart and intelligent and well-rounded. I thought Sean was too smart to be a coach, but it does my heart good to see him coaching. It really does.

JJ: If he wasn’t coaching, what do you think he would be?

AC: Probably on the fast track to be a CEO. He’s just a really intelligent guy who would excel at most anything.

JJ: How do you see the Super Bowl playing out?

AC: It’s gonna be interesting. They’ll have to affect (Tom) Brady and break the magical spell that he has. They’ll have to convert and deal with (Bill) Belichick, who has two weeks to prepare. That’s tough. I feel like someone will score around 35 points and the other team won’t be far behind them. I’m definitely rooting for Sean though. There’s no doubt about that.

