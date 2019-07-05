Trio of Cincinnati three-star football recruits announce commitments

A trio of Winton Woods High School (Cincinnati) rising seniors had a particularly explosive Fourth of July by announcing their college commitments Thursday evening at a holiday barbecue.

Miyan Williams, DeMeer Blankumsee and MiQuan Grace are all three-star recruits, according to 247sports.com. Williams has committed to Iowa State, Grace to Rutgers and Blankumsee to Toledo.

Williams is the No. 25 ranked recruit in Ohio and 53rd nationwide. He was named The Enquirer/Cincinnati.com Big High School Player of the Year at the Greater Cincinnati Sports Awards. He ran for a record 430 yards in one game this season. In all, he finished with 2,824 yards and 38 touchdowns for the 12-2 Warriors.

Schools included on Williams’ shortlist were Minnesota, Maryland, Michigan, Cincinnati, Purdue and Kansas. Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell have been regular visitors to Cincinnati acquiring the services of David Montgomery of Mount Healthy (now a Chicago Bear) and Colerain’s Deshaunte and Keontae Jones.

Grace made his announcement on Twitter via a video of the day’s festivities.

Grace is the No. 71 recruit in Ohio and had recently narrowed his list to Illinois, Toledo, Rutgers, Kentucky and Purdue, with the Scarlet Knights prevailing.

Blankumsee is ranked No. 21 among Ohio rising seniors and should be able to stretch the field for the Rockets.

Some may ask why I turned down bigger schools but Home Is Home and Love is Love 1000% COMMITTED UNO OUT @ToledoFB @CoachCandle 🚀🤞🏽 #2020Vision #Ho11yWood #RocketNation pic.twitter.com/OBzekqVltN — H O 1 1 Y W 0 0 D ❄️1️⃣ (@DeMeerLeMaun1_) July 4, 2019

Originally, the group was to be joined by Fairfield (Ohio) High School’s JuTahn McClain. However, McClain declared early for Kentucky.

McClain, Blankumsee, Williams and Grace all began in youth football as Fairmount Cowboys, then Winton Woods Rams.

