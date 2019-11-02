HSSTop10: Top high school football plays in Week 11

If there’s one thing that stands out about this week’s #HSSTop10 plays, it’s the sheer amount of ridiculous one-handed grabs and circus catches.

These catches leave us in awe. But it’s just not nice hand work. There are unique special teams play calling, some spins on a touchdown run and a last-second throw by an Ohio State commit to win the game.

Here is this week’s top 10 plays of the high school football week.

10. One last play

Buckeyes quarterback commit Jack Miller scrambled out of the pocket and heaved a prayer as he raced to his right and tried to avoid a defender. Somehow, his receiver, Sean Parker caught it and hung on for the Chaparral (Scottsdale, Arizona) win.

FINAL: @ChapfootballAZ 36, @LibertyFBLions 35 QB Jack Miller finds Sean Parker to win the game on the last play! Watch the full replay here soon: https://t.co/iNaufjBWny pic.twitter.com/ykc092sH3U — YurView Arizona (@YurView_AZ) November 2, 2019

9. Boulder on his shoulder

The camera couldn’t quite keep up with the play, but it captured the important part: McKinney wide receiver Zariah Seid had a balancing act with his shoulder and managed to snag the ball, stay in bounds with nice footwork and dive in for the score.

8. KOR lateral

The lateral is a fun play call, but pause the video between 0:13-0:14. There are half a dozen white jerseys around Jesse Valenzuela. He and his blockers did an impressive job making them all miss.

Kickoff return lateral to @JesseV43 and off to the crib he goes 👋 @ACHS_Scorps_FB | #GOTW pic.twitter.com/QeYHPZ7SwS — FOX Sports Prep Zone (@prepzone) November 2, 2019

7. Snag the INT

They say it’s safer to overthrow a ball than underthrow. That is, when Josh Szwarcberg isn’t around. He made an outstanding interception.

6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio State commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba has made great catches in the past and he will in the future. Here’s another one that may be on his high school mixtape one day.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (@jaxon_smith1) is ridiculous, Part II. The Ohio State commit makes this incredible one-handed grab and somehow stays in bounds. Rockwall down at the Mesquite 1. @SportsDayHS | #txhsfb | @brianhartline pic.twitter.com/o9xfVs1jL8 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 2, 2019

5. Getting dizzy

Kobe Clark pulled out his Madden moves for this run to the house. He spun around a pair of defenders and then juked another.

Schoolcraft’s Kobe Clark had quite an impressive touchdown run tonight against Hartford. pic.twitter.com/Sn3T49EkaP — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) November 2, 2019

4. Just how they drew it up

A blocked punt is one thing. Returning it for a touchdown is another. And doing it in this style? Incredible sequence by Creekview’s special teams unit.

3. The concentration

This insane catch by Christopher Edwards, to go around the defender and grab the ball with one hand inches from the ground, ruined what had been a solid defensive play. What a wild catch.

#SCtop10 Fort Worth Country Day vs cross town rival Trinity Valley School in the Battle of Bryant Irvin. #16 Christopher Edwards with a circus catch. pic.twitter.com/VxE1lERnWO — Quincy Edwards (@QuincyT25) November 2, 2019

2. Don’t give up on the play

Very similar to the play above — a good defensive effort knocked the ball away from Jax Wysong. But Wysong stayed in the play, dove, and made a great play.

Hills-Beaver Creek (@hbcpatriots @HBCFootball) may have lost in the section final to Mountain Lake but check out Jax Wysong’s #SCtop10 worthy catch from the game. pic.twitter.com/tEisgNpb0E — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) November 1, 2019

1. Do it with one hand

Logan Orvedahl made a spectacular catch. Take a look at the video, and then see the photo of it underneath. We’re not sure how he got up or held on.