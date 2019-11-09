HSSTop10: Top high school football plays in Week 12

Playoffs bring out the best in athletes.

In this week, with so many conferences around the nation starting their playoffs, there are some truly remarkable plays and moments in the #HSSTop10.

Take a look and vote for your favorite at the bottom.

10. Pick-six

It was a bullet of a pass, but DJ Harvey made a nice play to come down with the interception. He picked up some nice blocks to take it to the house.

9. Safety blitz

Nobody picked up the safety blitz of Plae Wyatt, who has a great twitter handle (@plaemaker) and got to the quarterback for a huge hit.

8. Concentration

This is a really nice catch by Kyle McNamara, and let’s appreciate the way he simultaneously made sure his feet were in bounds while making sure to grab onto the ball as it bobbled around.

7. Shot out of a Cannon

Nobody picked up the blitz from the blind side. It cost Mesquite a change and gave Longview yet another score. Great play by Mike Cannon to get the sack and forced fumble.

The @Lobo_Football Defense come up big with a score before half. @MalikCannon_4 forces the fumble and @CedricSmith_Jr scoops it up for the score! @LongviewISD Longview leads 28-7 with :33 seconds left in the first half. #TXHSFB @SportsDayHS @justinwells2424 pic.twitter.com/pNfvHCcqce — BrandID Sports (@BrandidSports) November 9, 2019

6. Take it to the house

The play got so far away it’s tough to see the full return, but all you really need to take in is how hard the defenders tried to stop Xavier Restrepo, and how miserable he made them look.

No flags this time. Xavier Restrepo with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. 13-6 Deerfield Beach with 6:05 left in the first quarter. @SSHighSchools @FlaHSFootball @DB_BucksFB @XavierRestrepo1 pic.twitter.com/rg7dBEAMnD — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) November 9, 2019

5. One of four

Jake Archbold had four interceptions on Friday night. He also had four touchdowns. Here’s a look at his pick in the end zone.

ANOTHER OUTSTANDING INTERCEPTION BY JAKE ARCHBOLD!! pic.twitter.com/iRbl37irRM — SummitCitySports.com (@260sports) November 9, 2019

4. Lineman touchdown

Really great job by the Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (Iowa) defense of batting the ball in the air, coming down with it and racing it to the house. Linemen don’t get many touchdowns, so when they do, it is a big deal.

I can confirm that my touchdown tonight was in fact real and not a dream!!! #domebound pic.twitter.com/g5VqSw8MQ2 — $ammy D (@samdevitt50) November 9, 2019

3. Force the comeback

Though Long Beach Poly had the better record, Orange Lutheran was ranked higher by MaxPreps. But that doesn’t matter in the playoffs. The Jackrabbits tied the game on this touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute and would go on to win in overtime.

Do or ☠ @LBPoly_Football is stayin’ alive Jackrabbits squeeze in one more TD with 30 seconds to spare and get the 2-pt conversion. We’re headed to OT folks 😁#PrepZone pic.twitter.com/hbuZPabiTz — FOX Sports Prep Zone (@prepzone) November 9, 2019

2. Keep your eye on the ball

This play is like that cup trick the cups are upside down on the table and you have to keep track of which cup has the money or prize in it. In this case, the prize is a football, and the defense was not able to follow the trick.

South Adams with multiple potential #MustSeeMoment nominees, tonight. This triple reverse pass will have to do. Just one of James Arnold’s sensation 7 FIRST HALF TD’s. Aiden Wanner hauls the highlight of the night in for 6.@SA_Athletics Vote here:https://t.co/qu2UuDBjUn pic.twitter.com/LmcfulbyJA — Chris Ryan (@ChrisRyanFWnbc) November 9, 2019

1. Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs!

There’s not much we can say to preface this except that even after the first part of the trick play, it gets better.