HSSTop10: Top high school football plays in Week 14

With upsets and exciting postseason moments, the top high school football plays of the week make you wish you could be at every game.

Hopefully, these can help give you a taste of football around the league.

With Thanksgiving approaching, here are the #HSSTop10 football plays of Week 14.

10. Take the hit

Looking into the eye of an incoming blitzer, knowing you’re about to be tackled, and still making an on-the-money throw is difficult. You wouldn’t tell by watching Joshua Hardy.

The @saffordanthony to Joshua Hardy connection gets home again!@DunhamAthletics has seized a 22-13 lead late in the third quarter. #gametimela pic.twitter.com/l5hVo8nWg3 — YurView Louisiana (@YurViewLA) November 23, 2019

9. Yoink

This wasn’t just an impressive catch with elite reaction time. Judging by the way the defender reached out, Alex Rosano might have stopped a big defensive play, too.

Watch this impressive one-handed catch by @Alex_Rosano17 on the pass from @whoward_ in the District 1 Class 6A Championship.#SCtop10 Via @dasdstemtv pic.twitter.com/mhSLQzcjGm — Graham Foley (@graham_foley3) November 23, 2019

8. One-handed grab

This crazy one-handed grab over a defender appears to be Izaiah Matheny of Lake County in Tiptonville, Tennessee. He helped the team improve to 14-0 on the season and get to the Final Four.

7. Between two defenders

In the championship game, Mason Falslev was a force in the receiving and running game, but this interception may have been his top play in the championship performance.

6. Tank

If you have a guy on your team who goes by Tank, you probably want to get him the ball as often as possible. Even if it takes a trick play like this. Looks like Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby can drag defenders. Great play design and execution.

Oh my what a play. Demetrius Coleman with a short completion to Antinez Blount, who pitches the ball back to Tank, and Tank goes the rest of the way for a touchdown, running over a few defenders in the process. Callaway leads Fitzgerald 21-10 late in the first half. Wow. pic.twitter.com/pUbFf1SG3M — Kevin Eckleberry (@lagrangesports) November 23, 2019

5. Can’t give up

Here’s the weekly reminder to never give up on blown coverage or a ball that seems out of reach. Sometimes, all it takes is effort and a friendly bounce to corral it, which Trust Wells — another player with a great name — did.

The @iowa_corn play of the game went to that crazy interception play. What a catch 🏆🏈 #iahsfb pic.twitter.com/5ze7lMjucs — Iowa High School Sports Network (@Watch_IHSSN) November 22, 2019

4. Stay UP

This hit hurt us just watching it. No idea how Jaylan Knighton stayed on his feet.

Jaylan Knighton hit the truck stick in Deerfield Beach’s win at Vero Beach. pic.twitter.com/dYbPfvEXl9 — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) November 23, 2019

3. Off-balance throw, leaping grab

Heaving it across your body on the move is generally frowned upon. Sometimes, it’s all you can do. Kristian Story made a miraculous throw that somehow got through a defender’s fingertips and ended up in the leaping hands of Seidrion Langston.

This play couldn’t make the highlights because of time, but this play by @LanettPantherFB stars Kristian Story @kks___4 and @seidrion Langston…these guys just continue to WOW you. The Panthers are moving on to the Final Four! @WRBLSports @MaxPreps #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/8OEcGS92pV — Jack Patterson (@JPattersonTV) November 23, 2019

2. Control it

Slow-mo replays are great, but at full speed at this angle, you can really take stock of just how fast the game moves and how difficult a catch this must have been for Devonta Smith.

The conversion

Rockwall and No. 9 Allen had gone back and forth all game, with explosive offense and little defense. Rockwall knew if it could get one stop, it could win. With 1:23 left, this trick play gave the Yellow Jackets the one-point lead and game-winning score over the national power.