HSSTop10: Top high school football plays in Week 15

With so many high-stake high school football games on Saturday, this week’s #HSSTop10 was held off for a day to make sure more could be included.

Boy, was it worth it.

From broken tackles to championship-winning plays, there was a doozy of spectacular moments.

10. Onto the championship

With a one-handed effort, Davis Ellis fought off the defender on his back and came down with this beautiful touchdown.

Now THAT’S how you call GAME! @davisellis_ with the one-handed snag in the back of the end zone to stretch the @Bolles_Football lead against Cocoa. Next Stop: @FHSAA State Championship @ActionSportsJax pic.twitter.com/HCGh5bWmft — MarcelRobinson (@MarcelASJax) November 30, 2019

Here’s another angle:

9. Keep fighting

Gabe Hagen flipped from receiver to defensive play and then back to receiver to prevent an interception and grab the touchdown.

Fantastic touchdown catch by Blooming Prairie’s Gabe Hagen today at the Prep Bowl. Catch all the games on @kstc45 today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/X4D798cDb3 — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) November 29, 2019

8. Winning effort

North Gwinnett dominated Super 25 McEachern, and Devin Crosby was a big reason why. This pinball run epitomized his 178-yard, three-touchdown performance.

7. Vengeance

The game was on the line for No. 4 St. John Bosco as No. 1 Mater Dei had it in the red zone with a minute and a half remaining. Ma’a Gaoteote stripped the ball away from Alabama-bound Bryce Young for a play that may have saved the season.

Signature moment by @MaaGaoteote, strip sack and recovery to get @boscofootball the possession with 1:30 to go in the 4th#PrepZone pic.twitter.com/jFLcgjVt1j — FOX Sports Prep Zone (@prepzone) December 1, 2019

6. Can’t take him down

It looks like Brock Combs thrives on contact. He just absorbed each hit as if they energized him.

5. Title-winning interception

The broadcasters describe this moment for Chase Schmidt far better than we could. First football championship in school history clinched with this pick.

4. Thankful for the lefties

On Thanksgiving, Brendan Jones of Bedford High School came down with this ridiculous catch placed between two defenders.

3. Touchdown-saving slap

This is a sure touchdown. Just don’t look away from the screen too soon or else you’ll miss how it turned into a forced fumble by Joe Hutson to prevent the score.

2. Casual

Made the grab, gained yardage, didn’t even react as though it were a special catch. Brady Boyd has been there, done that.

Southlake Carroll facing off against Midland Lee tonight in the 6A Division I, Region I semifinals… Check out this INSANE one handed grab by Dragons WR @bradyboyd_ ! @SLCDragonFB (🎥 @Chris_Hanks5 ) pic.twitter.com/13pAmrhBgi — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) December 1, 2019

1. Magic leg

A 55-yard field goal to win a championship? Fairy tale ending.