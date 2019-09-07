HSSTop10: Top high school football plays in Week 3

High school football really has a vast array of exciting plays.

In Week 3, we saw a trick play against the No. 2 team, a forced fumble to ice the game against the No. 4 team and some acrobatic catches.

There was a running back who hurdled a defender and then stayed up when another collided into him as he landed.

We were blessed with a #ForTheBrand tackle.

MORE: How the Super 25 Fared

Here are the #HSSTop10 plays of the week. As always, be sure to vote for your favorite at the bottom!

One-handed diving snag

Apparently, Penn State is recruiting acrobats to be football players. Can’t say we blame them after watching three-star wide receiver Parker Washington of Fort Bend Travis (Richmond, Texas).

PARKER WASHINGTON ARE YOU SERIOUS?!!🔥🔥😱 The Penn State commit showing some MAJOR skill on this one-handed TD catch to give Travis the lead #SCTop10 FB Travis 14 | Richmond Foster 7

11:43 Q2@TheOldCoach | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/huM3pQaow8 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTV) September 6, 2019

Centennial trick play

Centennial (Peoria, Arizona) didn’t have much going for them against No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), but this trick play was undoubtedly one of the coolest of the week. Running back Daxon Lindholm threw the touchdown pass.

Razzle dazzle and Centennial cuts it tin27-12 pic.twitter.com/qR3n1UKyY0 — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) September 7, 2019

Hit stick

They really are making these video games too OP nowadays … Arieon Capler’s truck was just a very high-definition XBox play, right?

Palm Springs takes a 28-14 lead on this 14-yard Arieon Capler touchdown run. pic.twitter.com/X0I8TjIs0P — Desert Sun Sports (@DesertSunSports) September 7, 2019

Texas commit takes it to the house

This may have been a screen play, but there wasn’t a whole lot of screening… but that’s no concern for four-star Texas commit Quaydarius Davis. Turn on the volume for this play, too, as one fan’s commentary is awfully fun.

Texas @TexasFootball Commit Quaydarius Davis @TheQuayDavis2 broke one against Dunne defense, Kid is a Beast pic.twitter.com/VvjoQWhEJL — Coach Hurst (@peopleschamp87) September 7, 2019

Channeling OBJ

We’re not say Odell Beckham Jr. disguised himself as Jayveion Traylor, but we are saying we’ve never seen the two of them in the same room.

Bobble, bobble, snag

Tip drills matter. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Joe Brunson can vouch for them.

Play of the week candidate here! Just look at this UNREAL catch by Joe Brunson of the Baker Gators! #HSFB #FridayNightLights pic.twitter.com/jeZ9tfURnh — ScoreStream (@scorestream) September 7, 2019

St. Joseph’s ices the game

No. 4 St. John’s College was attempting to complete a huge comeback against No. 14 St. Joseph’s Prep. They were unable to, and this forced fumble and recovery by David Watson Jr. iced it for the Hawks.

Dagger!!!! WOW! ST JOHNS WAS DRIVING AND JOES MAKES A HUGE PLAY! 2:03 LEFT IN 4Q pic.twitter.com/MRm98FVCWv — Ray Teodora (@rayteodora1) September 7, 2019

How did he break free?

To be honest, the first play — a run by Daviontae Hughes — really caught our attention. We don’t know how he broke out of the tackles. This tweet includes three plays, but the first video will be the one in our poll. But you can watch all three tweeted by Bethany Miller of 14 News.

#ForTheBrand

You know we love a good #ForTheBrand moment. Did the defense just forget about Collin Kieschnick? How did he get there so fast? Pat McAfee, what say you?

2nd game stats: 3/3 PAT, 1 touchback long: 63, 1/1 field goal (23yrd) and 1 tackle off of kickoff. Starting the year off maintaining 100%. Win against Flour Bluff 24-10 pic.twitter.com/1tibiERrZP — Collin Kieschnick (@CollinKieschni1) September 7, 2019

Bounce

It’s one thing to hurdle a defender. It’s another to do it, get hit as you land, stay on your feet, get around some more defenders and score. Just watching Ky Thomas get hit gives us knee pain.

Also, there are two videos attached to this thread. The first also deserves attention. You can vote for it in place of the other if you’d like.