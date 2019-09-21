HSSTop10: Top high school football plays in Week 5

It seems unbelievable that some teams are nearing the midpoint of the season, but as September nears its close, some schools have played five or six games.

The top plays are as fresh as ever, though.

Take a look at what caught our eye, including game-winning a interception, broken tackles, more broken tackles, and an eighth grader doing his best OBJ impression.

10. Game-winning pick-six

Tied 10-10 with less than a minute left, all you’re trying to do is get a stop.

Or maybe take it all the way to the house and get the win. That’s just what Tai Peleti did.

A Rancho Cotate pick 6 gives the Cougars the lead with 21 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/9DB5igGQiq — Sharon Martin (@SharonBMartin) September 21, 2019

9. How do you bring this guy down?

If hitting him doesn’t work, and wrapping him doesn’t work, and spinning him doesn’t work, we’re not sure how you can take down Jaylen Marquise.

8. Just flip it out

Avoid the sack and get it to your playmakers. That’s what this Wilson Magnet (Rochester, N.Y.) quarterback was able to do, and Jah’kier Moore took care of the rest with a couple nice blocks

This crazy reverse-field play – when I thought the quarterback was sacked – leads to a Wilson touchdown. Clearly I’m losing my touch. Jahkier Moore on the run. Wildcats lead 14-3 with 3:42 to go in the half pic.twitter.com/kgjdwO0hoE — Jeff DiVeronica (@RocDevo) September 20, 2019

7. Flash

Ja’sean Lee has his 40-yard dash time of 4.5 in his Twitter bio. That’s a warning sign this quarterback did not see — just like he didn’t see Lee ready to flash in and nab the interception.

And it’s a pick-six for @HighlandHawksFB’s @jaseanlee3000! Highland leads 27-7 at the end of the first half. Join @PeytonTGallaher and I for the second half at the link below ⬇️https://t.co/RE1plozjte pic.twitter.com/Kwkh3LbDbJ — Alexander Gaul (@gaulislife33) September 21, 2019

6. Rip and run

Tackling a ball carrier is nice. Ripping the ball from his arms and turning a long gain into a touchdown for yourself is even nicer. Nice play by Tizelle Thomas of Wayne (Fort Wayne, Indiana).

Wayne scores on a crazy play pic.twitter.com/Gd3zgISXsn — SummitCitySports.com (@260sports) September 21, 2019

5. Hit stick, R1

Sean McDermott looks like a video game character in this touchdown run for Vista Murrieta (Calif.)

Receiver Sean Mcdermott brushing off hits on his way to the end zone 😱@vmhsfootball | #PrepZone pic.twitter.com/55cT9Wnofn — FOX Sports Prep Zone (@prepzone) September 21, 2019

4. How many broken tackles?

It looks like Dréden Owens got touched by seven defenders, but only the eighth could down this Lake High School (Uniontown, Ohio) running back — and by then it was too late.

3. Eighth grade age, varsity hands

This kid is ready for high school. That’s all we have to say.

2. Flip out

Typically this space is just for varsity players, but if we acknowledged an eighth grader, who are we to deny a deserving freshman? Kainoa Acia’s ability to stay on his feet is simply remarkable.

#32 Kainoa Acia with one of the best run after contact finishes I’ve seen at any level! Gonna be fun watching him and the rest of the Frosh grow over the next four years! #DualSportAthletes #DOWrestling #pridematters ⁦⁦@MaxPreps⁩ ⁩ pic.twitter.com/1kCgLAmScZ — Coach Jeff Walters (@WaltersCoach) September 20, 2019

1. Juke, flip, go home

Another flip here – and the thing that separates it is that this was a game-winner. Tyler Fortenberry completed the 80-yard drive as time expired with a juke and a flip.