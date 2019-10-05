HSSTop10: Top high school football plays in Week 7

Content warning: There are lots of one-handed catches in this week’s edition of the #HSSTop10.

Catches, touchdowns, interceptions, you name it. There was some elite athleticism on display.

Take a look at the top plays, and of course, vote for your favorite at the bottom.

10. One-handed pick-six

Honestly, as impressive as the catch was, Josh Dallas’ reading of the play call was also noteworthy. He was on the move before the pass was even released.

9. Leaping INT

Another one-handed interception here, but this grab by Desmond Martin differs as the cornerback had to keep up with the receiver and win the jump ball.

8. Blocked punt

This play, in such a big situation, has enough merit to be on the list. Servite did everything it could to take down the No. 3 team in the country — but fell one point short. This play nearly changed the game.

Jacob Manu (@Jacobmanu6) blocks the punt then Houston Thomas (@Houston20Thomas) returns it for the TOUCHDOWN! PAT no good. Bosco leads 27-26 with 6:31 left on the clock. pic.twitter.com/77fgcju1eB — Servite Football (@ServiteFootball) October 5, 2019

8. Sandy Creek TD

It’s not often we say this, but we’re on play seven and haven’t shown any love to the offense. Brian Branch, a four-star Alabama commit, made an incredible touchdown grab here.

7. Beat the blockers

How Trenton Brail got between two blockers, swiped the ball and held onto it, we’re not quite sure.

Trenton Brail out here forcing AND recovering his opponent’s fumbles 👏@Tritonfootball | #GOTW pic.twitter.com/DOe4LuNBVz — FOX Sports Prep Zone (@prepzone) October 5, 2019

5. Through the shutters

The window was closing like the AC was being let out of the house, but Sean Lindgren stuck it in on a dime. Logan Sturm managed to hold on despite being hit immediately by a defender.

Our catch of the game goes to @logan_sturm, way to hang onto that football! 💪@CIFSS x @raising_canes pic.twitter.com/nMg2xebFxC — FOX Sports Prep Zone (@prepzone) October 5, 2019

4. Man among boys

Meet Bijan Robinson. The five-star Texas commit only goes down when he’s ready. On this play, he didn’t want to go down, so he just let the opponents push him out of bounds. All the opponents.

Bijan Robinson is difficult to take down. 👀 pic.twitter.com/CJRZ66iOFh — High School Sports (@HSTucson) October 5, 2019

3. 50-yarder for the win

Drilling a 50-yard field goal to give your team the win deserves a spot on the top plays. And we’re very appreciative of this spectator for apparently making a Twitter account solely to tweet the video.

2. It’s casual

Craig Richardson… just caught this ball… so casually.

I swear my lil brother might be the best player in high school football. Top 10 plays @ESPNCFB @Craig5R pic.twitter.com/8MaeJCNvPE — Keith Harrington (@keithy_rice21) October 5, 2019

1. Mossed

Quarterback Luke Goode did a great job stepping around pressure and finding room to heave this pass, and Jared Kistler did the rest. What a catch.