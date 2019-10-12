HSSTop10: Top high school football plays in Week 8

USA Today Sports

Photo: Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

October 12, 2019

Catches, touchdowns, interceptions, tricky misdirection off the snap; no matter your favorite type of highlight, there were some moments of elite athleticism on display across all facets of the game on Friday.

Take a look at the top plays from Week 8, and vote for your favorite at the bottom.

10. Pick a back, any back

We love a bit of trickeration, so we were all in on this handoff misdirection toss sweep from Norwalk (Ohio) which led to a long touchdown run by Truckers running back Evan Stumpf against Sandusky (Ohio).

9. Double-deflection pick six

Sometimes a team needs to get a little bit lucky to consummate a big play. That was the case for Bellevue (Ohio), which scored a critical touchdown on a pick six off a pass that was deflected not once, but twice. Full credit to Max Ray, a freshman safety and one of four Rays on the roster, who brought in the loose ball and brought it all the way back to paydirt.

8. Piesman pick-six

Give us a Piesman candidate anyway, especially when synced to music. Is synchronized football a thing? Richard Ellis of Whitehaven (Memphis, Tennessee) gets a 10/10 from us.

7. D.J. Uiagalelei’s hesitation move is unfair

It’s not enough that St. John Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is the nation’s top-ranked duel threat passer and committed to Clemson. He has to have elite hoops moves on the football field, too?  Just watch the near Eurostep hesitation he pulls out here.

6. Break all the tackles

Someone forgot to tell the rest of the team screening is an important part of screen routes. No matter; Daniel Smith took it himself for the game-winning touchdown.

5. Necessity is the mother of brilliant innovation

We are here for all game-winning, two-point conversions, but we are especially here for epic plays scrambled out of errant misdirection direct snaps like this one. Mountain Brook deserves a ton of credit for emptying out the playbook in a win over Hewitt-Trussville (Ala,).

4. O.B. Mossed?

Was this wild touchdown catch by Raven Carpenter of Livingston Academy (Tenn.) more Odell Beckham Jr. or Randy Moss? The man who captured it on camera went with Moss. We’re not sure it isn’t a hybrid.

3. Now THIS is getting Mossed

Clay Saporito simply refused to be boxed out of this play, so he came down with a remarkable touchdown reception for Columbus (Kan.) instead. Randy Moss would be proud indeed. Pretty, pretty good.

2. Don’t punt it to Feil

There’s no surprise Jakob Feil has three punt return touchdowns. Watching this, in fact, it’s surprising he doesn’t have more.

1. Like video game Michael Vick

When National Christian School (Fort Washington, Md.) decided to go for two and the win, there was only one player who was going to make the play with the ball in his hands. Quarterback Jalen Lea didn’t disappoint.

