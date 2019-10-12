HSSTop10: Top high school football plays in Week 8

Catches, touchdowns, interceptions, tricky misdirection off the snap; no matter your favorite type of highlight, there were some moments of elite athleticism on display across all facets of the game on Friday.

Take a look at the top plays from Week 8, and vote for your favorite at the bottom.

10. Pick a back, any back

We love a bit of trickeration, so we were all in on this handoff misdirection toss sweep from Norwalk (Ohio) which led to a long touchdown run by Truckers running back Evan Stumpf against Sandusky (Ohio).

The @NHSTruckers are pulling out the big plays this week! Great fake out on the handoff to go for a massive #TOUCHDOWN!! #HSFB pic.twitter.com/MNtMhXnjzW — ScoreStream (@scorestream) October 12, 2019

9. Double-deflection pick six

Sometimes a team needs to get a little bit lucky to consummate a big play. That was the case for Bellevue (Ohio), which scored a critical touchdown on a pick six off a pass that was deflected not once, but twice. Full credit to Max Ray, a freshman safety and one of four Rays on the roster, who brought in the loose ball and brought it all the way back to paydirt.

DEFENSE!!! Perkins pass gets tipped and picked off by Max Ray who returns it for the TOUCHDOWN! XP good! 14-3 Redmen. 2:18 2Q #GoRed #RedmenPride pic.twitter.com/Ri2NaEREh4 — Bellevue High School (@BHSRedmen) October 11, 2019

8. Piesman pick-six

Give us a Piesman candidate anyway, especially when synced to music. Is synchronized football a thing? Richard Ellis of Whitehaven (Memphis, Tennessee) gets a 10/10 from us.

Now that I think about this, the pick was on beat with the band. Well done. https://t.co/AYqtNTOcgo — Khari Thompson (@_KhariThompson) October 12, 2019

7. D.J. Uiagalelei’s hesitation move is unfair

It’s not enough that St. John Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is the nation’s top-ranked duel threat passer and committed to Clemson. He has to have elite hoops moves on the football field, too? Just watch the near Eurostep hesitation he pulls out here.

The nation’s No. 1 pro-style QB @DJUiagalelei breaking ankles! ⛸ No. 2 St. John Bosco and JSerra Catholic all tied at 7. 🔽FOLLOW LIVE 🔽https://t.co/hLII9BBvnp (Via @JSerra_Football ) pic.twitter.com/W1xzuXj8xK — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) October 12, 2019

6. Break all the tackles

Someone forgot to tell the rest of the team screening is an important part of screen routes. No matter; Daniel Smith took it himself for the game-winning touchdown.

Play of the Game!

Airline WR Daniel Smith breaks 5 tackles and scores on a screen pass from Alex Garcia. This was the winning score. Airline 22 Haughton 19

Huge play! @Louisiana5A @LouisianaHSFB @LARecruits @airlineathletic @AirlineFootball #Airline #Louisiana pic.twitter.com/FGjWHJxCQT — RSHV Sports / Real Shreveport Sports (@RealSHVsports) October 12, 2019

5. Necessity is the mother of brilliant innovation

We are here for all game-winning, two-point conversions, but we are especially here for epic plays scrambled out of errant misdirection direct snaps like this one. Mountain Brook deserves a ton of credit for emptying out the playbook in a win over Hewitt-Trussville (Ala,).

Wow. Not sure what just happened but Mountain Brook converts on the 2-Point conversion on a busted play to pull ahead of Hewitt-Trussville,11-10, with 10.9 seconds left in the game. @MtnBrookFTBL @HuskyFast pic.twitter.com/8vZg4YNqoK — Joshua Huff (@JH_NewEra) October 12, 2019

4. O.B. Mossed?

Was this wild touchdown catch by Raven Carpenter of Livingston Academy (Tenn.) more Odell Beckham Jr. or Randy Moss? The man who captured it on camera went with Moss. We’re not sure it isn’t a hybrid.

3. Now THIS is getting Mossed

Clay Saporito simply refused to be boxed out of this play, so he came down with a remarkable touchdown reception for Columbus (Kan.) instead. Randy Moss would be proud indeed. Pretty, pretty good.

2. Don’t punt it to Feil

There’s no surprise Jakob Feil has three punt return touchdowns. Watching this, in fact, it’s surprising he doesn’t have more.

1. Like video game Michael Vick

When National Christian School (Fort Washington, Md.) decided to go for two and the win, there was only one player who was going to make the play with the ball in his hands. Quarterback Jalen Lea didn’t disappoint.