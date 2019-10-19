HSSTop10: Top high school football plays in Week 9

This week, we saw some one-handed interceptions, some one-handed receptions, some receptions that bounced off people, some interceptions that bounced off people, and a tackle that sent the ball carrier airborne.
Instead of taking too long with an intro, we’ll get right to one of the one-handed catches.
Don’t forget to vote for your favorite play at the bottom.
10. Pull one arm, don’t matter
I have your CATCH OF THE YEAR in @SectionVI @NYSPHSAA as Bennett’s @LamontPulliam goes full @obj with the one-handed snag!👀watch the rest of the game on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/kVOunb9HT4
— Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) October 18, 2019
9. Interception to ice it
Crespi hasn’t had any success in league play the last four years, going a combined 0-21 through 2015. But with this interception by JJ Thurman (you’ll get two angles of it below), the team started 2019 conference play 1-0.
First career INT for JJ Thurman secures the victory for Crespi, making this the first Celts Football league win since 2014 (0-21 league record until tonight)@CrespiAthletics | #PrepZone pic.twitter.com/aqc05IrfgU
— FOX Sports Prep Zone (@prepzone) October 19, 2019
Crespi interception with 1:06 left. Celts lead St. Francis 42-35. pic.twitter.com/gkR9OUGtEq
— Vincent Nguyen (@ReporterVince) October 19, 2019
8. Escape the pressure
Is that Russell Wilson out there? Trevian Tribble had an outstanding night, and this play may have been his best.
.@trey_tribble connects with Joseph Glenn.
72 yd TD! 🏃♂️💨@FUSD_KaiserHS | #PrepZone pic.twitter.com/gcwho83Goa
— FOX Sports Prep Zone (@prepzone) October 19, 2019
7. You got his back
Jaedyn Gipson is on the freshman team, but he’s already making spectacular plays. With this one, he wrapped around a defender, bobbled the ball, and managed to corral it and score.
👀 Hey @SportsCenter Checkout Jaedyn Gipson’s behind-the-back catch for the touchdown 🔥🔥#ATMO #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/QCmgvV8Hpe
— SA Central Football (@AngryOrangeFB) October 18, 2019
6. Homecoming victory
Picture this: You’re losing with a minute left. Homecoming night is going to be ruined if you can’t score — and this defender hits the ball out of your hands. What do you do? Well, Martin Baker caught it anyway, and Jacob Kuhn put on an excellent block to help him score and win the game.
Game winning TD catch with 1:04 left in the game as Hundred, WV knocks off Hancock, MD 32-30 on Homecoming. Logan Norris to Martin Baker. Jacob Kuhn with the huge block. So proud of my guys. #EspnTop10 pic.twitter.com/OG3OB9UUPu
— DJ Byrd (@dbyrd4) October 19, 2019
5. He flew
You know it’s a good hit when your target goes airborne. Jonas Sanker used the hit stick for this one.
This is a hard hitting game @CvilleVarsity pic.twitter.com/YxOw0aS35b
— JohnNHarveyIII (@JohnNHarveyIII) October 18, 2019
4. Bullet
Which was better, this bullet of a pass from Jake Retzlaff or the reception by Branden Alvarez with a defender draped all over him? We can agree they’re both nice.
WHAT A CATCH! 👐@jakee_retz ➡️@Balvarez_1@Cen10Football | #GOTW pic.twitter.com/OKFQjKRt4B
— FOX Sports Prep Zone (@prepzone) October 19, 2019
3. Use your legs
We love a good catch made with a body part that isn’t your hands. Touchdown Claude Mattison.
.@dreherathletics WR @cboycarti (Claude Mattison) with arguably the Catch of the Year so far in the Midlands. Somehow hauls in a 31-yd TD pass from Josh Drayton with his legs #SCTOP10 @ESPNAssignDesk @wachfox pic.twitter.com/jDFv0YrS9T
— Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) October 19, 2019
2. Caught over three defenders
Before we get to the throw and catch, shoutout to No. 55 Andre Grigsby for picking up that blitzer. Alright, now we can get to the throw, which was a good one, and the catch by Konner Blount, which was astounding.
— Kush is #MasonStrong (@kushspatel) October 19, 2019
1. Raise it up
Have you ever been pushed into the pool and you’re holding a popsicle or a phone or a drink or anything that you need to keep dry, and you manage to keep that arm out of the water?
That’s basically what Dee Lewis did, only it was with a football. He palmed it, didn’t need to bring it down to his body, just held it up proudly from the ground. It’s dry. No need to worry. Interception.
#DeeLewis @Hudl @espn pic.twitter.com/PZ0sVDqe2y
— Hunter Henzler (@CoachHenzler) October 19, 2019