HSSTop10: Top high school football plays in Week 9

This week, we saw some one-handed interceptions, some one-handed receptions, some receptions that bounced off people, some interceptions that bounced off people, and a tackle that sent the ball carrier airborne.

Instead of taking too long with an intro, we’ll get right to one of the one-handed catches.

10. Pull one arm, don’t matter

It looked like one of Lamont Pulliam’s arms was being held down by a defender. Good thing for him, he only needs one to catch a pass and score a touchdown.

I have your CATCH OF THE YEAR in @SectionVI @NYSPHSAA as Bennett’s @LamontPulliam goes full @obj with the one-handed snag!👀watch the rest of the game on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/kVOunb9HT4 — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) October 18, 2019

9. Interception to ice it

Crespi hasn’t had any success in league play the last four years, going a combined 0-21 through 2015. But with this interception by JJ Thurman (you’ll get two angles of it below), the team started 2019 conference play 1-0.

First career INT for JJ Thurman secures the victory for Crespi, making this the first Celts Football league win since 2014 (0-21 league record until tonight)@CrespiAthletics | #PrepZone pic.twitter.com/aqc05IrfgU — FOX Sports Prep Zone (@prepzone) October 19, 2019

Crespi interception with 1:06 left. Celts lead St. Francis 42-35. pic.twitter.com/gkR9OUGtEq — Vincent Nguyen (@ReporterVince) October 19, 2019

8. Escape the pressure

Is that Russell Wilson out there? Trevian Tribble had an outstanding night, and this play may have been his best.

7. You got his back

Jaedyn Gipson is on the freshman team, but he’s already making spectacular plays. With this one, he wrapped around a defender, bobbled the ball, and managed to corral it and score.

6. Homecoming victory

Picture this: You’re losing with a minute left. Homecoming night is going to be ruined if you can’t score — and this defender hits the ball out of your hands. What do you do? Well, Martin Baker caught it anyway, and Jacob Kuhn put on an excellent block to help him score and win the game.

Game winning TD catch with 1:04 left in the game as Hundred, WV knocks off Hancock, MD 32-30 on Homecoming. Logan Norris to Martin Baker. Jacob Kuhn with the huge block. So proud of my guys. #EspnTop10 pic.twitter.com/OG3OB9UUPu — DJ Byrd (@dbyrd4) October 19, 2019

5. He flew

You know it’s a good hit when your target goes airborne. Jonas Sanker used the hit stick for this one.

4. Bullet