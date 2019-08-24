HSSTop10: Top high school football plays this week

With so many games taking place around the country, you don’t have to venture far to find a high school football play that wows you.

Here are 10 plays that rank among the best in the week, from a devastating tackle to crazy catches and a flea-flicker.

Vote at the bottom for which play you think was the best!

10. Defense taking advantage

The defender was in the right position to take advantage of an offensive miscue. Sometimes, that’s all it takes.

Bosco Tech (Rosemead, California) linebacker Jesus Lujan intercepted a pass that looks like it bounced off the would-be receiver and took it home with ease.

Jesus Lujan scores his first touchdown of the season! #weareboscotech #dtbfootball pic.twitter.com/Wo0jcZ9xS9 — Bosco Tech Football (@BoscoTechFB) August 24, 2019

9. The juking and the blocking

There are two things we like in this play. First, obviously, is Jeremiah Piper stopping on dime and juking his defender to the ground.

Now watch again and pay attention to some attention to the blocking. Around the three second mark a defender gets laid out in the middle of the field, and as the camera pans, you can see another blocking refuse to let his man get the release.

Great stuff going on here.

My bad lil bro… ✌🏽⛸ pic.twitter.com/6VFDZIYYMy — Jeremiah “Hoodie” Piper (@jeremiahpiper11) August 23, 2019

8. AB likes what he saw

This #HSSTop10 section is new, but let’s establish our first rule: Any catch that grabs the attention of NFL superstar Antonio Brown earns an automatic bid.

BRUHHHHH Marcus Rosemy Georgia Commit WHAT A CATCH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v9ROJFDxEt — 1st Team All Common Sense (@MrRoscoes) August 24, 2019

7. He won’t sit down

When you make the catch with your back toward two defenders and the end zone, you’re probably not going much further.

How Roosevelt (Eastvale, California) High School’s Jaden Smith got through for a touchdown is the type of mystery that might intrigue entertainer Jaden Smith. It’s certainly an impressive feat.

1st down? How ’bout a touchdown. Smith making noise for @ERHSMustangFB#PrepZone pic.twitter.com/404pyWYYwJ — FOX Sports Prep Zone (@prepzone) August 24, 2019

6. Juked his own shoe off

What’s that saying about juking a defender out of his cleats?

On Friday, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) wide receiver Rome Odunze juked his own shoe off. He didn’t even need it, getting by his man, and then others, to gain extra yards.

WR Rome Odunze just put a defender on skates AND ran out of his own shoe! ⛸️ The @UW_Football #PurpleReign commitment looked worthy of the Pac-12 on that one. pic.twitter.com/fQ7P76lVOD — YurView Las Vegas (@YurViewLV) August 24, 2019

5. The 95-yard kickoff return

Running into the middle of a group of a half-dozen football players is a bold choice if you’re trying to score a touchdown.

It paid off for David Niebauer of Greencastle-Antrim (Pennsylvania) High School, who ran the kickoff 95 yards to the house.

Greencastle’s David Niebauer fields a kickoff and returns it 95 yards for a touchdown late in the Blue Devils’ 56-13 loss to Chambersburg. pic.twitter.com/QFBBIpKMhq — Bob Parasiliti (@HmsportsBob) August 24, 2019

4. The toughest nine-yard touchdown you’ll see

If there were some cartoon sound-effects to be edited into this video, we’d love to hear Quali Conley hitting the R1 button to skate by two defenders and then WHAMing into two others on his way to the end zone.

He stayed on his feet throughout.

Touchdown Grizzlies! 9 yard pass from Silva to Conley with 8:17 remaining in the 3rd quarter. Central 47 – Edison 6. pic.twitter.com/wVSdwBtSII — CHSAthletics (@grizzlyathletes) August 24, 2019

3. Field goal for the win

Sometimes, a field goal is simply kicking the ball between the uprights.

Other times, it’s the difference between overtime and going home with the win. On Friday, Hoover (Alabama) upset No. 13 Central (Phenix City, Alabama) with the game-winning field goal by Constantine Hontzas.

AND @BucsFootball WINS IT!! They connect on a 30 yard field goal as time expires to defeat the defending 7A State Champions 17-14 What a way to start off the season! pic.twitter.com/G5eTJFNyYr — AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) August 24, 2019

2. Flea-flicker

One of the most exciting plays in football, Dutch Fork pulled off a flea-flicker in which the running back flipped the ball to a receiver, who tossed it back to quarterback Ty Olenchuk, who heaved it.

Elijah Spencer, covered about 45 yards down play, went up to make the nice catch and take it to the end zone.

The game ended in a 27-27 tie when the remainder was cancelled due to bad weather.

1. Justin Flowe goes WWE

You didn’t think we’d get through this list without a tackle, did you? Chosen 25 linebacker Justin Flowe showed off his superhuman ability on this take down that looked like something that might be found in the WWE.