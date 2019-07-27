Chosen 25 center Hunter Dickinson announces top 7 schools

As the school year gets closer, elite big man Hunter Dickinson’s recruitment is starting to wind down.

The Chosen 25 center took to Twitter on Saturday evening to announce his top seven schools.

Dickinson is considering Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Providence and Purdue.

Listed on 247Sports at 7-foot-2, 255 pounds, Dickinson is a brute in the paint who has good hands to go with his strong post presence.

After winning the Peach Jam with Team Takeover in 2018, he averaged 13.1 points on an high 61.5% shooting on his Nike EYBL team this summer, also putting up 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

In Peach Jam this year, he averaged 13.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 53.4%, according to D1 Circuit.

Dickinson plays for the DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Maryland) high school team.