Three indictments filed against baseball player in Texas high school hazing scandal

A 17-year-old was handed three sexual assault-related indictments in a hazing scandal involving the Huntington Independent School District (Texas) baseball team.

Mario Martinez received two indictments of second-degree felony attempted sexual assault and a third indictment for one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault, according to KTRE9.

There are multiple alleged victims in the case, the outlet reported.

On Jan. 31, the Huntington ISD baseball team suspended activity due to the hazing allegation. Superintended David Flowers told KTRE9 there were accusations of “inappropriate contact, including hazing and possible assault, among various members.”

There are more suspects in the case who are juveniles, Flowers told KTRE9 this week. The grand jury will meet April 17 to decide if there should be more indictments.

The baseball team resumed activities on Feb. 12.