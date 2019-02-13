Texas HS baseball team to resume after suspension over hazing allegations

A Texas high school baseball team that suspended activity Jan. 31 due to hazing allegations announced it would resume Tuesday.

The Huntington High School (Texas) team faced “allegations of inappropriate contact, including hazing and possible assault, among various members,” Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers told KTRE9 in a statement.

The school principal learned of the accusations Jan. 24. The program was suspended a week later as an investigation was underway.

On Tuesday, the district released a statement saying baseball would resume and players had been punished.

“From the evidence gathered, the District was able to make disciplinary placement decisions removing the offending students from the regular education campus and from participation in all extracurricular activities,” a statement to KTRE9 said.

The press release also said Josh Colvert will take on head coach duties, replacing second-year coach Richard Martinez.

According to the Lufkin Daily News, a parent complained to the principal that her son was being bullied. She also mentioned that players had told her there was hazing and bullying in the locker room.

Specific allegations about the incident were not divulged.