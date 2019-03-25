Idaho coach: players suffer 'character assassination' from tribal council claim

An Idaho girls basketball coach has accused a local tribal council leader of falsely accusing her players of using racial taunts, all while claiming that her own players were subjected to similar treatment.

As reported by the Idaho State Journal, the Salmon River High School (Riggins, Ida.) girls basketball team was accused of racially taunting Shoshone-Bannock (Ida.) High School players during the teams’ Class 1A Division II state semifinal. Yet rather than apologize for the alleged mistake, Salmon River girls basketball coach Paula Tucker insists that it was her team that was subjected to racial taunts during the game played in Nampa.