Idaho high school football coach steps down to pursue professional art career

An Idaho high school football coach has announced he’s stepping down from his role leading one of the state’s biggest schools, but not for a typical reason. Instead, he hopes to switch his focus to … art?

Boise (Ida.) High School football coach Jerry O’Mahony announced his resignation from the program to pursue a career as an artist. The coach and teacher said he plans to continue teaching art for, “a couple of years,” per the Idaho Statesman before shifting his attention to selling his own photography and artwork full time.

“I used to show art in the gallery when I was younger, and I want to get back to that,” O’Mahony told the Statesman. “I want to give it a shot.”

O’Mahony spent 35 years as a high school football coach, but never gave up on his passion for art.

Now, after concluding his career with three years leading his alma mater at Boise, he’s ready to watch someone else try to resurrect the program, while he gets a chance to chase his old dreams all over again.