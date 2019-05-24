Idaho high school football coach resigns after daughter's disturbing Amber Alert

An Idaho high school coach has resigned in the aftermath of a disturbing Amber Alert that was released for his daughter and wife, who allegedly previously planned to inject bleach into both to, “rid themselves of parasites.”

As reported by the Idaho Statesman, former Columbia High School (Nampa, Ida.) football coach and Boise State running back Jon Hellmandollar resigned his post after some expressed concern over his lack of worry when his daughter disappeared with her mother on a trip that sparked police enquires.

Yet Hellmandollar reportedly lied to police when asked where his wife was. While he knew that she and his daughter were en route to Washington state, he did not reflect that in interviews with police. And throughout those enquiries, Hellmandollar, “repeatedly did not express concern for his daughter’s safety during the investigation,” per the Statesman.

Columbia’s athletic director confirmed that Potter’s departure came for personal reasons, with the school content with the job he did coaching the team.

For now, the school is operating spring training with the existing assistant coaches, with a view on appointing Hellmandollar’s replacement in the coming weeks.