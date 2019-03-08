High school football player, 16, dies after passing out while lifting weights

A 16-year-old Illinois high school athlete died after passing out while lifting weights Wednesday, according to KSDK and the Belleville News-Democrat.

Jermaine Falconer was a sophomore football player at East St. Louis Senior High School (Ill.) and had wrestled in middle school, KSDK reported.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead around 5 p.m., according to the BND.

The cause of death was unclear, the outlet reported. An autopsy will be performed.

A spokesperson from the school released the following statement: