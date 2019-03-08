High school football player, 16, dies after passing out while lifting weights

A 16-year-old Illinois high school athlete died after passing out while lifting weights Wednesday, according to KSDK and the Belleville News-Democrat.
Jermaine Falconer was a sophomore football player at East St. Louis Senior High School (Ill.) and had wrestled in middle school, KSDK reported.
He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead around 5 p.m., according to the BND.
The cause of death was unclear, the outlet reported. An autopsy will be performed.
A spokesperson from the school released the following statement:
“We are grieving the loss of one of our student athletes. We are also investigating the circumstances under which he passed, as the student had been participating in an athletic workout. Our crisis team is present at the high school and are supporting students and staff during this difficult time. We send our sincere condolences to the family as they cope with this tragic loss of a young vibrant life.”