IMG Academy adds top 2023 big Jahzare Jackson

A week after adding elite firepower on the wing in the form of Jalen Johnson, a Duke commit who is ranked No. 9 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) got a boost to its frontcourt with 7-foot center Jahzare Jackson.

Jackson is widely regarded as the No. 1 big man in the 2023 class.

He played with Strive for Greatness (California) this past summer. The travel team is sponsored by LeBron James.

Jackson is a load in the paint with the ability to overpower opposing big men and finish with both hands. He’s a hound on the boards and serves as a formidable defensive presence.

Last season the Ascenders won the GEICO Nationals title in New York.