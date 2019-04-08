IMG Academy (Fla.) sits atop final Super 25 rankings after GEICO Nationals win

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) makes the leap to No. 1 in the final Super 25 of the year after knocking off three fellow Super 25 teams, including No. 1 La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.), a team that hadn’t lost all season, to win the GEICO High School Nationals title.

The Ascenders handed the Lakers a convincing 66-55 loss in New York and IMG’s only loss of the season came against No. 5 Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School at the City of Palms Classic in December.

That was enough for the Ascenders to catapult McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.), who opted not to play in GEICO Nationals amid scheduling conflicts.

La Lumiere falls to No. 2 with the loss and McEachern, Montverde and Mountain Brook round out the top five.

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) jumped two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 after beating No. 10 Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) and nearly picking off La Lumiere in the GEICO Nationals semifinals.

Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas) made its debut in the Super 25 at No. 22 after winning its eighth-straight state title and taking La Lumiere to double overtime in the GEICO Nationals quarterfinals.

